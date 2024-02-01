National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,315 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.15% of National Vision worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $50,897,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $38,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,859,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

