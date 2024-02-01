National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NWLI opened at $484.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.61. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.69.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.