National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NWLI opened at $484.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.61. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

