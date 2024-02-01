NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,297 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $7,651,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

