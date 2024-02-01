NBC Securities Inc. Invests $189,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $282,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.