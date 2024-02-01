NBC Securities Inc. Invests $189,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $282,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.