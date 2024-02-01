NBC Securities Inc. Invests $196,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,164 shares of company stock worth $19,650,373. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $59.57 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

