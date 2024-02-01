NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

