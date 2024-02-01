NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,778 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

