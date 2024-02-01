NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,778 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.