NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,163,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

