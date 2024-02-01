New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 38.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $133,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.