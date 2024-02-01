NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NXRT opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

