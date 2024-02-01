Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $920.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.51), with a volume of 84882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 911 ($11.58).

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.43) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £909.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,519.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.42.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

