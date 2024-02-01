Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

