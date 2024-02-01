NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NiSource by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.