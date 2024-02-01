NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of NMI worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.