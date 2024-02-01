Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,373 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

