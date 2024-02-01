Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,500 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11,500.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

