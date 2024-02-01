Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

