Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $503,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE PKST opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

