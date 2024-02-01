Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

