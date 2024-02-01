Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $493,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
RPV stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
