Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $546,000 Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -428.57%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

