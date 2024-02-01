Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $839,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
Global-e Online Trading Down 3.0 %
Global-e Online stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.20.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.