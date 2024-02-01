Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

