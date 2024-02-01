Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,770 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

MOAT stock opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

