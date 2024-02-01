Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 210 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.83. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

