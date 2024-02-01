Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $88.14.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

