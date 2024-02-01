Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 690 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Futu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Futu Price Performance

Futu stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

