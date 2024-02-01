Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

