Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.