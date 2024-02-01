Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

