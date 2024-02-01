Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Raised to $35.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

