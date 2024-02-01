NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,124.0% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 132,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,480,000 after buying an additional 131,212 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 182.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $634.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.