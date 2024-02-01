NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NVR worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,075.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,828.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,337.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 415.54 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

