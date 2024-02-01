NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,075.29 on Wednesday. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,828.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,337.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 415.54 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

