OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.91 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.63%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OCCI

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.