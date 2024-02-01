OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.91 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

