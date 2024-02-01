OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 358,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

