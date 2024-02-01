Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 33.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 282.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

