OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,191 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,784,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 800,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 162,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at $892,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.