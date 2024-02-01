Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $25,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.