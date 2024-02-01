Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.81), with a volume of 372509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.00.

In other news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,511.06). Insiders bought 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

