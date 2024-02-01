Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.