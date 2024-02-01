Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.