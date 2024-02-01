Patrick P. Gelsinger Buys 3,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

