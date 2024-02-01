Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

PTEN stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

