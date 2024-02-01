Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $205.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.76.

PAYC opened at $190.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

