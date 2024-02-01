Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

NYSE PNR opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

