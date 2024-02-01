Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

