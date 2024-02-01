Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Pentair worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 87.1% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.