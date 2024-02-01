Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PXLW

Pixelworks Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of PXLW opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.74. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.