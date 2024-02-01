PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCH. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 6.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

